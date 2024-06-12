‘Too handsy’? Was anyone convinced by Kevin Spacey’s confession to Piers Morgan?
The disgraced Hollywood actor made his mea culpa with the tone of a naughty school boy admitting he asked the dinner staff for seconds. It has done him no favours, writes Adam Bloodworth
What did Kevin Spacey hope to achieve by appearing on Piers Morgan?
Perhaps, more pressingly: what did Piers Morgan hope to achieve by allowing the disgraced actor – who has been widely pilloried over the past seven years, following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct – to lament his exile on screen, virtually unchallenged?
It’s not the first TV interview the The Usual Suspects star has given; or the first time we’ve heard him talk about his professional purgatory, particularly in the wake of fresh allegations.
