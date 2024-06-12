Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

‘Too handsy’? Was anyone convinced by Kevin Spacey’s confession to Piers Morgan?

The disgraced Hollywood actor made his mea culpa with the tone of a naughty school boy admitting he asked the dinner staff for seconds. It has done him no favours, writes Adam Bloodworth

Wednesday 12 June 2024 13:29 BST
Comments
Kevin Spacey was cleared of all sexual assault and unwanted sexual advance charges in the criminal and civil courts in America and the UK
Kevin Spacey was cleared of all sexual assault and unwanted sexual advance charges in the criminal and civil courts in America and the UK (Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

What did Kevin Spacey hope to achieve by appearing on Piers Morgan?

Perhaps, more pressingly: what did Piers Morgan hope to achieve by allowing the disgraced actor – who has been widely pilloried over the past seven years, following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct – to lament his exile on screen, virtually unchallenged?

It’s not the first TV interview the The Usual Suspects star has given; or the first time we’ve heard him talk about his professional purgatory, particularly in the wake of fresh allegations.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in