What did Kevin Spacey hope to achieve by appearing on Piers Morgan?

Perhaps, more pressingly: what did Piers Morgan hope to achieve by allowing the disgraced actor – who has been widely pilloried over the past seven years, following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct – to lament his exile on screen, virtually unchallenged?

It’s not the first TV interview the The Usual Suspects star has given; or the first time we’ve heard him talk about his professional purgatory, particularly in the wake of fresh allegations.