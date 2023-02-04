There are few policy differences between the Conservatives and the Labour Party, as has been pointed out approvingly by me and disapprovingly by others. A government led by Keir Starmer would spend a bit more on the NHS and schools, paid for by taxing non-doms and private schools a bit more.

There are other possible differences that are unclear, or which will be overtaken by events by the time of the election. Labour would extend help with gas and electricity bills, paid for by raising a bit more from the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, but Jeremy Hunt will probably do something similar in the Budget next month.

Labour also currently intends to borrow large additional sums to pay for a Green Prosperity Plan, but I think Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, will tweak that policy so that it meets Hunt’s new rule against borrowing more than three per cent of national income a year. Starmer endorsed Gordon Brown’s plan to replace the House of Lords with an Assembly of the Nations and Regions, but neither he nor Brown said how it would be chosen.