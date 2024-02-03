Do you worry about your right to speak your mind? Are you constantly biting your lip rather than saying what you think? Are you just dying to use the P word but daren’t because, let’s face it, life in Britain today is like living under Stalin?

If so, you’ll be devastated by the knock-back that Laurence Fox, resting actor and would-be political saviour, received in the libel courts this week. He, like you, is dying to get all that stuff off his chest – but says he can’t. As he tweeted forlornly after the verdict: “We are close… to losing everything which made Britain great. Equality under the law. Policing without fear or favour. Army and navy gone woke. Championing Britain = racist. Loving your country = see above.” The end is nigh.

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, Fox lamented “the ridiculous language policing where it’s ok to shorten. “Australian” to “Aussie” but to shorten “Pakistani” to “Paki” is in some way a mortal sin. Makes zero sense.”