With A-level results pending, remember there’s more to higher education than university
As millions of young people await their A-level results this week, the rising cost of living and anticipated “deflation” of grades is expected to adversely impact the university plans of many.
This is a stressful time for young people and their families, but little seems to be being done to inform them about the many other ways to achieve higher level qualifications.
Undoubtedly, a good education is key to successful career and employment outcomes. Gaining a degree improves life chances and supports social mobility – so it is essential that these higher-level qualifications are genuinely accessible to all.
