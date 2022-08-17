Jump to content
With A-level results pending, remember there’s more to higher education than university

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:30
<p>Undoubtedly, a good education is key to successful career and employment outcomes</p>

(PA)

As millions of young people await their A-level results this week, the rising cost of living and anticipated “deflation” of grades is expected to adversely impact the university plans of many.

This is a stressful time for young people and their families, but little seems to be being done to inform them about the many other ways to achieve higher level qualifications.

Undoubtedly, a good education is key to successful career and employment outcomes. Gaining a degree improves life chances and supports social mobility – so it is essential that these higher-level qualifications are genuinely accessible to all.

