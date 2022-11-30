Jacob Rees-Mogg stated: “The extraordinarily high number of babies that are destroyed is something that should sadden us all to the depths of our souls” – and for very many it does.

For the majority, a similar sadness obtains at the extraordinarily high number of victims brutalised by rape and incest and suffering a consequent and unchosen pregnancy. They did not volunteer for their experience or their resultant condition but they, and where competent, they alone have the right to choose their course of action.

Their circumstance is a physically impossible experience for Mr Rees-Mogg, and calls for a measure of empathy and understanding beyond the statement: “I do not believe that we should say that a new life should be destroyed. I do not believe that that is the right of the state”.