Nato definitely still has a purpose in the world
Mary Dejevsky, as usual, makes her point quite compellingly in her recent article.
As she says, the purpose of the Nato invasion of Afghanistan was primarily to deny safe haven to al-Qaeda, and never nation building or a defences of the rights of women, as many now seem to think.
But to see that Nato still has a purpose, simply ask the citizens of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.
