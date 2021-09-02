I hope Joe Biden stays faithful to his ideals on internationalism

Thursday 02 September 2021 14:13
If President Joe Biden is to be faithful to his ideals then perhaps we will see him desist from the Americans continual attempts to interfere in Cuba and cease their one sided attempt to solve the Israeli-Palestinian dilemma. Robert Browning

