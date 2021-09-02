If President Joe Biden is to be faithful to his ideals then perhaps we will see him desist from the Americans continual attempts to interfere in Cuba and cease their one sided attempt to solve the Israeli-Palestinian dilemma. Robert Browning
Address supplied
Good government from outside
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies