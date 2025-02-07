Why are we so afraid of AI?

Nikki Barraclough’s letter recently made a very good point about AI (Letters: “Don’t forget to train the humans”, Wednesday 5 February).

I remember back in the 1980s people were worried that computers would have a terrible effect on creativity and ideas because computers “can do everything”.

I worked in the creative field as a graphic designer and was able to carry on working by deciding to use this new tool in my work. I was able to do everything I had done before using computer technology instead of the pens, paper, paints and magic markers I had been using before.

Like the computer was then, AI is a tool that needs to be told what it needs to do by a human – and its results need to be checked by a human before they are acted upon.

Bob Sampson

Sayers Common, West Sussex

The US can’t retreat now

As mentioned in The Independent’s recent article “USAID set to be hacked from 14,000 workers to just 294 as Trump team shreds humanitarian agency”, (Friday 07 February) the drastic reduction of the USAID workforce raises significant concerns about the government’s commitment to international development and humanitarian aid.

This reduction not only threatens critical programs addressing issues such as health, education, and disaster response but also diminishes the United States’ standing in global cooperation.

The crucial role of aid workers in stabilising regions and promoting sustainable development cannot be overstated. History has shown that strong diplomatic ties and effective international aid initiatives foster peace and prosperity, benefiting both the recipients and the donors.

As noted by former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, “We have to be engaged in the world because our safety and security are at stake.”

In light of current global challenges, the US should not retreat from its commitment to international leadership. Instead, it must invest in a resilient workforce that can meet the pressing needs of our time.

Alastair Majury

Dunblane

Gaza is not for sale

There is no justification for foreign powers deciding the fate of Gaza (“Stop dodging the Gaza issue, Prime Minister – get on the right side of history”, Friday 7 February). The notion that the United States can take control of Gaza is both outrageous and a blatant rejection of Palestinian sovereignty.

Gaza belongs to Palestine, no one else.

The forced displacement of over 2 million people is not a solution but a humanitarian catastrophe. Of the 2.2 million Gazans alive in early October 2023, more than 47,500 have now been killed.

Those who remain face starvation, disease, and despair, trapped under blockades with little access to food, medicine, or clean water.

What Gaza needs is not an imposed development plan but an end to the siege, investment in infrastructure, and humanitarian relief.

History proves that forced displacement leads to lasting trauma, whether the Nakba, the partition of India, or the Rohingya crisis. Repeating these mistakes will only bring further instability.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s comments betray ignorance. He speaks as though Gaza is a barren land awaiting intervention rather than a home to millions with deep roots, history, and resilience. Vague promises of reconstruction mean nothing without justice.

Gaza is not for sale. It is not a geopolitical chess piece. It is home, and no amount of arrogance or political manoeuvring will change that.

Sarmad Anwar

Bradford, West Yorkshire

There’s no sugarcoating a lack of choice

My husband has been in a pre-diabetic state for more than 10 years, largely kept under control by a mostly sugar-free diet (“What is prediabetes and what can you do to stop it?”, Thursday 6 February).

Whilst gluten-free, vegan, non-dairy, and many other preferences are well advertised, it is virtually impossible to find coffee shops or restaurants which even try to supply food which is sugar free.

An array of attractive, sugar-laden goodies face us every time we stop for a coffee.

Would it be so hard to add a selection which doesn't lead to diabetes? Plain croissants or a scone with no fruit are about as good as it gets!

Beryl Pratley

Stockbridge, Hants

The price of justice

According to many sources, the legal fees surrounding the Grenfell Tower tragedy were estimated to cost £250m. Yet as of 6 June 2024, only £42m had been paid out to the victims (“Rayner’s decision to demolish Grenfell Tower branded ‘disgraceful’ by bereaved families”, Thursday 6 February).

This can only be described as a legal rip-off, and demands should be made for an immediate public inquiry into this disgraceful situation.

Sad to say this is not a one-off, it happens every day, and justice is being denied to thousands of people because they cannot afford exorbitant and unjustified legal fees.

Now that the Labour government has a huge majority in parliament, Labour supporters should badger their MPs and make them change the system so that it is more affordable for everybody.

John Fair

Address supplied