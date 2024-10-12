Labour needs more than 100 days to sort out the Tories’ mess

Labour has only been in power for 100 days and the press seems to want them to have fixed the country by now.

The Tories had 14 years to lead us well – that’s approximately 5110 days to get things sorted.

They didn’t.

Would we all calm down and give our government a realistic chance to clear up the mess they have inherited?

This obsession with short-term fixes is frankly rather ignorant.

John Sinclair

Pocklington

We should all be thankful that Hurricane Milton wasn’t more destructive

It appears that lots of people who should know better are complaining about Milton not doing half of the damage it was forecast to do. They are treating it as a “boy who cried wolf” situation, implying it will affect their willingness to prepare for future disasters.

Would it really have been better if the damage caused was indeed catastrophic? Perhaps, but only in the sense that when the next hurricane arrives, the inhabitants who decide to listen to the naysayers may not be so lucky.

Liam Power

Address supplied

AI umpires at Wimbledon are just another sign of the times

Dennis Fitzgerald advocates Wimbledon retaining fallible human line judges, rather than moving to ever-attentive automatic sensors, on the basis that that’s how it’s always been.

Why not go the whole hog and return to exclusively male, amateur umpires? I’m sure professional players, whose careers depend on accurate calls, would rather be at the mercy of a dentist or solicitor on holiday from the day job. And let’s ban professional players, too, while we’re at it.

I think not.

Mark Ogilvie

Horncastle

Louise Haigh is right about P&O – but it’s another costly Labour blunder

Whilst I whole-heartedly agree with Louise Haigh’s comments about “boycotting” P&O services, it was another untimely blunder for the new Labour government.

In my view P&O acted in a savage fashion when it arbitrarily sacked 800 workers, and of course the Tory government did nothing to penalise them.

Britain certainly needs investment, but not at any cost.

Would they act in the same shameful way in the future? Perhaps. Surely the sentiments professed by Ms Haigh are in proportion to the dreadful, despicable way P&O treated its staff.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke