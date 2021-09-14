I think it was Enoch Powell who said: “All political lives, unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure, because that is the nature of politics and human affairs.”

Surely, now that Andrew Neil has resigned from the disaster that is GB News, we shall see this quote adapted for media broadcasters. Furthermore, whatever part of the political spectrum one occupies it does appear to me to be a sad end to a heavyweight career, caused ostensibly by an inexplicable decision to join a ship which was clearly sinking before it had even left port.

Robert Boston