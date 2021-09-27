I was a lifelong Conservative voter until 2016. For the last year and a half, I have striven to perform a damage limitation job, working as a staff nurse in a care home setting alongside an exemplary team of colleagues. “Appalling” (Grant Shapps’ word for Angela Rayner’s language) decisions have been made by a self-serving government, employing the same duplicitous tactics that were used to seduce the hardworking people of this country to turn away from Europe. We are currently endeavouring to surmount the predictable consequences.

“Yahoo” politics takes many forms. I continue to be repelled by the “polished” manner in which an Eton educated Oxford graduate and his similarly qualified colleagues have used their so-called superior language skills to dismiss, insult and lie to so many sections of our society time and time again in recent years.

Sadly, now, I feel that nothing short of a more direct and honest approach is required to open the eyes of the electorate more fully to the way in which they are being so skilfully manipulated.