Tory MPs should be watching Darkest Hour, not Basic Instinct
It’s a reflection of how cast down Tory MPs are that they daren’t raise their eyes above Angela Rayner’s legs to see the formidable opposition frontbench facing them.
Their basic instinct should be to try and survive the next general election by forcing Johnson to resign as prime minister in a confidence vote.
Instead of erotic films, they ought to watch 2017’s Darkest Hour showing how this was done in the House of Commons on a previous occasion.
