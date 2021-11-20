Danilo Lo Fo Wong is right to suggest that antimicrobial resistance is another silent pandemic and an existential threat to humankind. AMR could practically cause more horrifying repercussions than Covid-19 and I guess climate change.

Simple surgical procedures like tooth extraction could result in septicemia and eventually death. Pharmaceutical companies must therefore be more creative to invent new antibiotics. However, this won’t stamp out the crisis until we use existing antibiotics more astutely, whether for humans or animals.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob