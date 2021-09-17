We need some perspective on the defence and security pact between Australia, Britain and America
The Australia-UK-US alliance (Aukus) will not lead to Britain’s involvement in a war with China if it invades Taiwan. For more than 40 years the US has made clear that this would not be a casus belli.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger said that the island was “part of China”. President Jimmy Carter unilaterally annulled the Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty in 1979 after diplomatic relations were established with the People’s Republic of China. The US Taiwan Relations Act (reconfirmed in 2021) promises co-operation but not direct US military assistance in case of an invasion.
Dr John Doherty
