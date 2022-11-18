After a decade of austerity-linked pay freezes and below inflation rises (effectively pay cuts) public sector staff are earmarked for pay rises of no more than 2 per cent for the next two years when inflation is still likely to be close to double figures.

I, like thousands of others, work for local authorities whose budgets – and therefore staffing levels – have been cut to the bone. I work way in excess of my contracted 37 hours per week, often close to 50, with these additional hours being unpaid. I volunteered during Covid to work with rough sleepers to keep them and the public safe – and caught Covid and community-acquired pneumonia. Yet we are the default target group when it comes to making cuts, whilst the non-doms and banker bonuses are protected.

It makes me laugh when you hear the chancellor on one hand promising to provide high quality public services, and with the other cutting back the wages of those he expects to deliver them.