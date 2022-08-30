Jump to content
The Conservative Party has lost its moral compass

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:15
The political party that used to pride itself on being the party of law and order no longer cares much about either law or order

(PA)

Your account of the dire consequences of our “Conservative” government’s deplorable refusal to negotiate over barristers’ pay demonstrates that the political party that used to pride itself on being the party of law and order no longer cares much about either law or order.

Further evidence of this, if any were needed, is to be found in polling outcomes that reveal the extent to which Conservative Party members are mourning the demise of Boris Johnson, regardless of Johnson’s uniquely disgraceful history of dishonesty and immorality.

Could there ever be starker evidence of a political party that has lost its moral compass?

