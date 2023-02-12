Richard Sharp is receiving much criticism following claims his appointment as BBC chair may have been influenced by his alleged involvement in securing a loan for Boris Johnson. Sharp denies any conflict of interest.
It may well be that he was more guilty of naivety than wrongdoing. But it seems that the lesson to be learnt is that any association with the former PM could result in trouble.
Susan Alexander
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies