The BBC chair scandal shows that associating with Boris Johnson is a fool’s game

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 12 February 2023 17:06
<p>It may well be that he was more guilty of naivety than wrongdoing</p>

It may well be that he was more guilty of naivety than wrongdoing

(PA)

Richard Sharp is receiving much criticism following claims his appointment as BBC chair may have been influenced by his alleged involvement in securing a loan for Boris Johnson. Sharp denies any conflict of interest.

It may well be that he was more guilty of naivety than wrongdoing. But it seems that the lesson to be learnt is that any association with the former PM could result in trouble.

Susan Alexander

