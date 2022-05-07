Recently, the groups that benefit from the way things are have had to search for new and subtler tools. The one that works is fake equivalence.

We can only speculate who has harried the Durham police to investigate Starmer having a beer during a campaign meeting but clearly it is meant to join a line in public perception between that and the endless parties attended by liar-in-chief, serial philanderer and part-time racist – the man who was too busy at the start of Covid disentangling from his wife (because Carrie was pregnant) to attend Cobra meetings.

It can be found in royal circles. So, the announcement that the dodgy Duke of York will not be on the royal balcony was conjoined with the news that neither will Meghan and Harry – an implied parallel between being into sex-trafficked young women and fleeing the country because of institutional racism and lack of support.