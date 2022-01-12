Letters

Boris Johnson, have you no sense of decency?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 12 January 2022 17:21
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions</p>

Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions

(PA Wire)

Listening to the exchanges in the House of Commons between Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson concerning the events at 10 Downing Street on 30 May last year, I recalled the words of the distinguished American lawyer Joseph N Welch to Senator Joseph R McCarthy after McCarthy and his tactics had been exposed during the televised Army/McCarthy Senate hearings of 1954. On live television, Mr Welch said to Senator McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Mr Johnson should demonstrate some sense of decency, at long last, and resign a post for which he is, in my view at least, woefully unsuited.

John Lewis

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in