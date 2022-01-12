Listening to the exchanges in the House of Commons between Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson concerning the events at 10 Downing Street on 30 May last year, I recalled the words of the distinguished American lawyer Joseph N Welch to Senator Joseph R McCarthy after McCarthy and his tactics had been exposed during the televised Army/McCarthy Senate hearings of 1954. On live television, Mr Welch said to Senator McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Mr Johnson should demonstrate some sense of decency, at long last, and resign a post for which he is, in my view at least, woefully unsuited.

John Lewis