We now know that there was a “boozy party” in 10 Downing Street on the 18 December 2020, while the rest of the country was in the middle of a Tier 3 Covid lockdown imposed by his government.

On the day of the Downing Street party, 514 people were reported to have died from coronavirus.

Some, perhaps most, would have died alone, and were denied the comforting presence of family and friends by order of the lockdown.