The vote of confidence has taken place. The consequences are uncertain, but the aftermath has produced a string of Boris Johnson supporters telling me that he/they must now be allowed to focus on the job, get on with the job and govern on behalf of the British people.

From reportedly missing five Cobra meetings at the start of Covid, followed by the questionable allocation of Covid contracts and the trashing of the NHS, through to illegal partying, followed by potential breaches of the Ministerial Code, Johnson has created this mess.

I find it rather insulting that we are now expected to let him get on with his job, one he has so woefully, shabbily and shamefully neglected throughout his tenure.