Ministers who vote to save the PM are acting out of self-interest
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Andrew Woodcock suggests the “payroll vote” of 173 ministers and parliamentary aides would be almost enough in itself to get the PM over the line in today’s confidence vote.
If this happens, it will be another case of principle being trumped by self-interest on the part of our so-called “honourable” members, making them as untrustworthy as their leader.
Paul Keeble
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies