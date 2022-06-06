Ministers who vote to save the PM are acting out of self-interest

Monday 06 June 2022 11:12
Andrew Woodcock suggests the “payroll vote” of 173 ministers and parliamentary aides would be almost enough in itself to get the PM over the line in today’s confidence vote.

If this happens, it will be another case of principle being trumped by self-interest on the part of our so-called “honourable” members, making them as untrustworthy as their leader.

Paul Keeble

