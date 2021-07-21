Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings clearly both love to play games and are both obsessed, in very different ways, with being seen to play them to win. Neither of them are in politics to make the world a better place. It is all about them.

Boris’s goal is to perform the role of a much-loved prime minister - he should really be on the stage where his performance can be admired, or not, without doing any damage. Dominic’s goal is to apply his theories on management in which he divides people into excellent and rubbish, and focuses on delivering at all costs without regard to what is being delivered. He seems to think that order will assert itself if he first creates chaos, which he enjoys. Both of them are obsessed with playing their particular game to win, irrespective of the consequences.

Much is wrong in UK politics, a catalyst for change is needed, but I do not see a role for either of them. Playing to the gallery and shock tactics will not build a team that draws out the strengths of individuals, promotes investigation and understanding of issues, and implements solutions fairly.