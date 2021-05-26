After Dominic Cummings’s allegations, the only moral course of action open to Boris Johnson now is to resign
f Boris Johnson’s response to Dominic Cumming’s allegations is that they worked night and day doing the best they could to save lives and protect the NHS, and that effort resulted in one of the highest death rates in the world, surely the only moral course of action open to him and his cabinet is resignation?
Geoff Forward
Stirling
