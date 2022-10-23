Jump to content

Some people have very short memories when it comes to Boris Johnson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 23 October 2022 10:34
<p>Like the failed Liz Truss, he too is imbued with a gigantic ego which blinds him to his own inadequacy</p>

(AP)

I can’t really understand why Boris’s opponents are not making more of his recent holidaying. His serial vacationing seems to show a shocking lack of commitment to his party, the country and his constituents.

As for his supporters claiming that only he has a mandate to rule, this is plainly incorrect under our system. Anyone who leads the party, as long as they promise to deliver the election manifesto as far as is practicable, can claim to have a mandate to govern. A prime minister is not a president.

It could also be strongly argued that any personal mandate he may once have been able to claim is now void, since he was found to have broken the law, and has been decided, by his own party, to be unfit for office.

