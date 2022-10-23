I can’t really understand why Boris’s opponents are not making more of his recent holidaying. His serial vacationing seems to show a shocking lack of commitment to his party, the country and his constituents.

As for his supporters claiming that only he has a mandate to rule, this is plainly incorrect under our system. Anyone who leads the party, as long as they promise to deliver the election manifesto as far as is practicable, can claim to have a mandate to govern. A prime minister is not a president.

It could also be strongly argued that any personal mandate he may once have been able to claim is now void, since he was found to have broken the law, and has been decided, by his own party, to be unfit for office.