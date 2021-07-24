Unlike Boris Johnson, Inspector Clouseau usually got things right in the end

Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 24 July 2021 14:43
comments
<p>Peter Sellers in ‘The Pink Panther Strikes Again’ (1976), one of his six outings as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau</p>

Peter Sellers in ‘The Pink Panther Strikes Again’ (1976), one of his six outings as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau

(Rex)

I must take issue with Patrick Cockburn’s analogy comparing Boris Johnson to Inspector Clouseau.

Although it is several years since I last had the pleasure of watching the Pink Panther films, my recollection is that, despite his bumbling incompetence, Clouseau’s cases always, surprisingly, arrived at a satisfactory conclusion.

Phil Whitney

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments