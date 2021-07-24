Unlike Boris Johnson, Inspector Clouseau usually got things right in the end
I must take issue with Patrick Cockburn’s analogy comparing Boris Johnson to Inspector Clouseau.
Although it is several years since I last had the pleasure of watching the Pink Panther films, my recollection is that, despite his bumbling incompetence, Clouseau’s cases always, surprisingly, arrived at a satisfactory conclusion.
Phil Whitney
