Politics is the art of lying. Politicians peddling lies is not new and Boris Johnson is no exception. He lied through his teeth about Brexit with crippling consequences to follow. He inhabits a fantastical realm where the booze party was a work event and where arms are sold to Saudi Arabia and UAE to restore security in Yemen, not knowing apparently about the worst humanitarian crisis in modern times. Tony Blair dragged the UK into a bloody quagmire based on false pretenses and caused massive mayhem and social fragmentation. No one should complain. Both liers were the products of the mother of all democracies.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London NW2