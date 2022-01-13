Letters

Has politics always been about the art of lying?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 13 January 2022 15:47
Boris Johnson has apologised to MPs for allowing the May 20 2020 drinks in No 10 to continue after admitting to being in attendance

Politics is the art of lying. Politicians peddling lies is not new and Boris Johnson is no exception. He lied through his teeth about Brexit with crippling consequences to follow. He inhabits a fantastical realm where the booze party was a work event and where arms are sold to Saudi Arabia and UAE to restore security in Yemen, not knowing apparently about the worst humanitarian crisis in modern times. Tony Blair dragged the UK into a bloody quagmire based on false pretenses and caused massive mayhem and social fragmentation. No one should complain. Both liers were the products of the mother of all democracies.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London NW2

