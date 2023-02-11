I read Andrew Grice’s recent column with interest and agreement. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have indeed shown how post-prime ministerial career should not be done. They instead should have left the stage with grace, humility and a willingness to learn from their mistakes.

At least Johnson has some sort of legacy, with his recent support of President Zelensky and the war in Ukraine. While this seems to be totally genuine, his other activities leave something to be desired.

As for Liz Truss, she still doesn’t seem to understand that her mad and impulsive dash for growth, without weighing up all the inevitable consequences and the dire impact on people’s mortgages, was economically unsound at best, and fiscally foolish at worst.