Boris Johnson must do the right thing and delay lockdown easing at the end of June, if the scientific evidence says so.

The Indian Covid variant is more transmissible than the Kent variant and lots of young people, who were the main ones spreading the virus last September, are yet to be vaccinated.

Add to this the fact that under-fifties are still only starting to get the second jab, surely the prime minister needs to seek the right advice and take a more cautious approach, if advised?