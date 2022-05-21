With his proposal to approve legislation which will override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol (though no doubt only in “a specific and limited way”), Boris Johnson has shown that not only is he personally willing to break the law with casual insouciance but that he is happy to make lawbreakers of our entire nation.

The problem with the EU border in Ireland, let us not forget, is one entirely of Johnson’s own making. Having repeatedly explicitly denied that leaving the EU would necessitate leaving the Single Market during the Brexit campaign that he fronted (one of a number – 350 million or so – of mistruths uttered on that trail), it suddenly became “the will of the people” the moment the votes had been counted. Now, thanks to his squirming efforts to overcome the difficulties that he has thus imposed upon us, Britain has become a country that cannot be trusted even to uphold international treaties, and yet still the bloviating blond blusterer holds the office of foremost of our lawmakers.

Given all the myriad issues which leaving it has created, would it be too late now for Britain to rejoin the Single Market? It increasingly appears as though that may be the only way to make this ill-conceived Brexit even remotely manageable, while the only perceivable benefit to quitting it appears to have been the “freedom” to lower our food standards.