Our jester prime minister has tarnished the Tory Party
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.
There are many thousands of loyal Conservative voters across the nation, who have had serious doubts about the suitability of Mr Johnson to be the prime minister. The events of the last couple of days absolutely confirm their doubts.
If the Conservative Party had real guts, its MPs would rise up and select a new, disciplined leader with a moral compass which would steer the party back to its roots.
Michael Benson
