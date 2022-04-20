I used to tell children in assembly “not to decide is to decide” and “’if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything”.

These may be old Christmas cracker lines, but the Tory party this morning is the party which accepts a law-breaker as its leader.

When they do eventually remove him, it will be because of electoral defeats, Northern Ireland, Brexit, the Union or something else. The public will do what they ask, and “move on”, but they will do so knowing at last that the truth for a Tory is only about power and remaining in office in order to pursue personal profit.