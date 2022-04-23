If Boris Johnson is considered unfit to lead the country only because he may have joined a party (or two or three) during lockdown, then we really haven’t been paying attention.

Prorogation of parliament, constant obfuscation and refusal to reply truthfully to questions put to him in parliament, refusing to suspend a minister for serious misconduct in office, leading to his attempt to tear up rules on sleaze before having to back down. Ignoring the ministerial code, free holidays, free wallpaper, advocating a disastrous Brexit involving more untruths to advance his own career. Smearing political opponents, scandalous awarding of PPE contracts to cronies, covert threats to the BBC and his own standards committee.

In other words, he has utterly disgraced the office of prime minister. If he goes down for this one serious misdemeanour involving drinks parties when there are so many other, far worse, transgressions, then what planet are we living on?