Boris Johnson can’t be trusted with our money

Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 11 September 2021 16:45
comments
<p>Boris Johnson is increasing national insurance contributions to pay for social care </p>

Boris Johnson is increasing national insurance contributions to pay for social care

(AFP via Getty)

I wholeheartedly agree with Mary Dejevsky’s fine piece regarding “generational warriors”.

As a semi-retired 70-year-old, I accept that my state pension is funded by the previous  generation of workers, in the same way that I am funding my children’s state pension. Ever was it thus.

The current arguments around Johnson’s tax rises and the shabby way he has gone about their implementation should actually focus on his total lack of a plan for improving the NHS or social care. All he’s done is to say he is raising a huge sum of money.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments