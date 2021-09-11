I wholeheartedly agree with Mary Dejevsky’s fine piece regarding “generational warriors”.

As a semi-retired 70-year-old, I accept that my state pension is funded by the previous generation of workers, in the same way that I am funding my children’s state pension. Ever was it thus.

The current arguments around Johnson’s tax rises and the shabby way he has gone about their implementation should actually focus on his total lack of a plan for improving the NHS or social care. All he’s done is to say he is raising a huge sum of money.