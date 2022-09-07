Jump to content
Boris Johnson was a pillock, but Liz Truss is ineffective

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 07 September 2022 13:37
<p>I don’t believe Liz Truss has it in her</p>

(Getty Images)

Terrible, terrible choice, I don’t believe Liz Truss has it in her.

Nothing will change! The NHS is broken and people are going to go under, to never resurface again.

Boris Johnson was a pillock and Truss is ineffective, waving her arms around like a puppy on strings. Oh dear, we limp from bad to worse.

