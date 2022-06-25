Far from celebrating that more Tory MPs are finally prepared to rescue Britain from the human catastrophe that is Boris Johnson, I am disgusted.

They happily swung along behind a character I believe is totally devoid of any decent inclinations, lazy, self-serving, self-indulgent, cowardly, dishonest in the extreme (let’s leave it there).

It’s only now that they sense the danger of losing their own positions, income and influence that they reject him. They are, in my view, more disgusting than he is.