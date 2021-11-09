At the age of 76 I am in serious danger of finally giving up on my country. Seventy-six years ago, when I was five weeks old, my father and six of his brave comrades were shot down over Germany in their Lancaster bomber, and all perished in defence of our country. My father and his crew knew that their country was worth fighting for, and hoped that their ultimate sacrifice was not in vain. If he could know today what our proud country has been reduced to, he would turn in his grave.

Our prime minister has now plumbed the lowest depth of his honour. Having been forced to abandon his shameful attempt to trash the Standards Committee, not to mention the integrity of the Standards Commissioner, he did not even have the courage to come to the House to apologise for his behaviour. Many of his own backbenchers have been mortified by his behaviour, which is more than can be said for his cabinet, many of whom have spent the day toadying around, clearly afraid of telling the king that his clothes have disappeared.

Shame on him and shame on his disgraceful cabinet. How on earth have the ordinary people of this country allowed him to keep getting away with his corruption? He and his cabinet of chancers have brought disgrace and dishonour to our once-proud country.