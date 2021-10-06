Keir Starmer was right about Boris Johnson. He is a trivial man with trivial policies. His speech was full of rhetoric and pathetic jokes but where was the policy?

He plays to the gallery but avoids difficult questions as has been seen by his recent efforts on radio and TV interviews. When he speaks everything he say reminds me of the lyrics of the “Kings New Clothes” by Danny Kaye. He takes the electorate for fools but one day it will be realised that he is naked and without substance.

Graham Jarvis