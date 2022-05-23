This year’s hollyhocks are already looking rich and bountiful – and in entirely the wrong place. Each and every one of them, cleverly seeded from last year’s crop (or so I thought), has wedged itself up against the stone path at the very front of the main flower bed where it will not only screen from view every other plant in the vicinity but will, without doubt, fall over into the washing line.

The large leathery hollyhock leaves, knee-high and the size of dinner plates so far, are already in the way of the forget-me-nots and what’s left of the primroses. Hollyhocks are doubtless extroverts and I fear that I will kill them when I move them somewhere where they can’t make a big noise in front of all the other plants.

My plan is to dig them out and replant them against the north-facing fence most visible from the kitchen window. My overactive imagination has them blossoming abundantly, making a quaint-yet-current English display for anyone who might be washing up.