The Tory rebellion is Boris Johnson reaping what he sowed
They say you reap what you have sown, and Boris Johnson has done just that. Tory candidates have been selected on the basis of support for Brexit, which means they now have a cohort of MPs unable or unwilling to think through the consequences of their actions.
They could not see the consequences of Brexit, and now they can’t see the consequences of letting the virus rip.
David Watson
