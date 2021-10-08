The welfare system needs to be compassionate – and meet genuine need
In a civilised country the level of benefits should rise or fall automatically with the cost of living. We are told the £20 universal credit uplift was a temporary measure. That however will be no comfort to people facing a choice between eating and heating this winter.
Whether in times of pandemic or not there should be mechanisms in place in our social security system which mean that payments will be promptly and adequately adjusted to meet genuine need.
The Rev Andrew McLuskey
