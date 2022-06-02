It’s time to accept that Boris Johnson will not budge – he has to be removed
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
It’s time for the Tories to accept that the Pinocchio prime minister is never going to turn into a real boy.
The saying goes – you cannot make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Boris Johnson has done the opposite, turning the prestigious and important democratic office of prime minister into a donkey derby. And while he is the one wearing the ass’s ears, Britain is left stinking in the piles he leaves wherever he goes.
He will not budge. He has to be removed.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies