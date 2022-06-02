It’s time for the Tories to accept that the Pinocchio prime minister is never going to turn into a real boy.

The saying goes – you cannot make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Boris Johnson has done the opposite, turning the prestigious and important democratic office of prime minister into a donkey derby. And while he is the one wearing the ass’s ears, Britain is left stinking in the piles he leaves wherever he goes.

He will not budge. He has to be removed.