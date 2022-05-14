Now the PM has admitted he gets distracted by cheese (and sometimes wine)
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The prime minister has explained that he finds working from home difficult, as he is distracted by cheese (and sometimes wine?).
As he has also told the police that his defence for Partygate is principally that his home is also his workplace, maybe he should resign because of his inability to contend with distractions that go with the role?
This latest gem could be why he keeps on making laws and writing agreements that he then fails to follow.
