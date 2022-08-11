Jump to content
Is it not time for Boris Johnson to be put on a zero-hour contract?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:01
With our charlatan of a PM on holiday, they seem impotent and only care about which utterly incompetent, ex-BJ-toadying liar will succeed him

With our charlatan of a PM on holiday, they seem impotent and only care about which utterly incompetent, ex-BJ-toadying liar will succeed him

(Getty Images)

As the prime minister is still in office but seems not prepared to do anything useful, is it not time for him to be put on a zero-hour contract, specifically designed for “on-call” workers such as himself ?

If such contracts are good enough for 5.5million of his fellow citizens, surely one would be good enough for him?

Monica Burke

