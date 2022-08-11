Is it not time for Boris Johnson to be put on a zero-hour contract?
As the prime minister is still in office but seems not prepared to do anything useful, is it not time for him to be put on a zero-hour contract, specifically designed for “on-call” workers such as himself ?
If such contracts are good enough for 5.5million of his fellow citizens, surely one would be good enough for him?
Monica Burke
