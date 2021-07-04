One for the significant differences between Leave and Remain, in my view, is that the latter can be magnanimous in acknowledging that Nissan’s decisions in Sunderland are not entirely what we might have expected, but are good news.

However, the suggestion that the army being brought in to ensure food supplies must rank as the most significant manifestation of the so called "Project Fear" that we shall see.

We did tell you that there would be an exodus of labour, and this will surely be a process that will bring Brexit right into our daily lives. It is sobering to think that the Brexit-related shortages of labour in the hospitality and delivery industries are caused by hundreds of thousands of individual decisions not to remain in the UK, not the decisions of big business.