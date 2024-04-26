Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The architects of Brexit have left the rest of us to clean up the mess

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 26 April 2024 16:55 BST
They might look back and ask themselves whether Brexit diminished our status on the world stage and undermined our national security
They might look back and ask themselves whether Brexit diminished our status on the world stage and undermined our national security (PA Archive)

Mark Carney has said it all!

How I wish he was still governor of the Bank of England, a position in which he excelled, while the man who brought Brexit about with an ill-conceived referendum is now a lord, and Boris is cashing it in with his self-serving propaganda in the right-wing press.

They might look back and ask themselves whether Brexit gave the green light to Russia, diminished our status on the world stage, caused our food prices to soar, undermined our security and stymied opportunities for our young people.

