Mark Carney has said it all!

How I wish he was still governor of the Bank of England, a position in which he excelled, while the man who brought Brexit about with an ill-conceived referendum is now a lord, and Boris is cashing it in with his self-serving propaganda in the right-wing press.

They might look back and ask themselves whether Brexit gave the green light to Russia, diminished our status on the world stage, caused our food prices to soar, undermined our security and stymied opportunities for our young people.