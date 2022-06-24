On a morning buoyed by the excellent political news of the results of the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections, the best news of all is that, wholly predictably, Boris Johnson is intent on “carrying on”.

Another two years of the unique mix of cluelessness, viciousness and stupidity that I believe characterises Johnson and his cabinet should be enough to ensure that the Conservative Party, like its former UKIP bedfellow, is never again taken seriously as a possible party of government by anyone who doesn’t inhabit the right-wing lunatic fringe.

Sometime in the future, when the pain and disgust have faded, and it becomes possible to focus on the absurdities rather than the viciousnesses of Johnson’s time in Downing Street, some enterprising film producer might want to resurrect the Carry On film series with Carry On Johnson.