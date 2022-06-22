Brexit is damaging Britain – maybe Leave voters should ‘get over it’
The Resolution Foundation’s report says “Brexit will damage Britain’s competitiveness, hit productivity and dampen workers’ wages for the rest of the decade”.
I wonder how people feel now, who voted to leave the EU, after they said to those of us who voted to remain: “Get over it, you lost.” Are they going to get over it for the next decade?
Diane Graham
