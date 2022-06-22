Brexit is damaging Britain – maybe Leave voters should ‘get over it’

Wednesday 22 June 2022 15:29
We deserve better than this economic sabotage

We deserve better than this economic sabotage

The Resolution Foundation’s report says “Brexit will damage Britain’s competitiveness, hit productivity and dampen workers’ wages for the rest of the decade”.

I wonder how people feel now, who voted to leave the EU, after they said to those of us who voted to remain: “Get over it, you lost.” Are they going to get over it for the next decade?

Diane Graham

