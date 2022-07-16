The entire UK political swarm, apart from the party running Scotland, is reading the public wrong about Europe.

Many people now wish they had voted in 2016, just in case too many alehouse British patriots had been mobilised. By a hair’s breadth, they had. Many who understood and valued their European citizenship stampeded to become Irish.

It looked at first as if only Conservative MPs and MSPs were wary of the Cummings police, which filleted the Westminster parliamentary Conservative Party of any real, noticeable, pro-European leaders.