In 1949, my parents left the austerity of post-war London to spend a short honeymoon in Paris. My mother often recounted stories of how they were astounded by the wide availability of foods not seen under the system of rationing back home.

We have just driven back from a holiday in Dijon where the shops are full to bursting and where fuel is readily available. No signs of gaps on the shelves or queues at the pumps. It seems to me that the Brexiteers desire to recreate the Britain of the Forties and Fifties is happening quicker than they could have ever hoped for.

Steve Lawrence